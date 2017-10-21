Kesha Dedicates ‘We Can Survive’ Performance To Fan’s Mother

Kesha gave an emotional performance at CBS Radio’s 5th annual We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday. The Young Survival Coalition and CBS Radio teamed up for the concert to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The “Praying” singer dedicated her set to a longtime fan whose mom has been impacted by the devastating disease. Kesha told Radio.com, “I know a lot of people that have been affected by cancer and that’s why I’m here and that’s why I want to be supportive to help find a cure.”

She gave advice to those currently struggling with cancer, “I think a good motto is actually what you guys have, ‘We Can Survive,’ just don’t give up on yourself.” In 2012 Kesha released, “Warrior” which was based on her mantra but now five years later, she’s embracing something new, “I have a record called, ‘Warrior’ so that was always like, my mantra, I always told myself that I was a warrior and my new one [Rainbow] is, ’I’m a rainbow.’ Anything that could fill you with hope and encouragement for yourself. It’s different for everybody.”

The singer had a heartfelt message for those currently battling breast cancer, “You can survive and just don’t ever give up on yourself.”