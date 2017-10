Last night was WILD! The LIVE 101.5 entourage was out at McFadden’s at Westgate celebrating Joey Boy’s birthday bash and the guest appearance of the man, myth legend, Jermaine Dupri! It was a blast! DJ Decipha was in the mix as well setting the mood for what was a night to remember. Big thank you to everyone who came out and had a good time and for those of you who missed out, we hope to see you next week. Check out the pictures from last night here.

