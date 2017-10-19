Snoop Dogg Debuts ‘Make America Crip Again’

By Scott T. Sterling

Snoop Dogg has shared a politically charged new song, “Make America Crip Again.”

“The president says he wants to make America great again,” Snoop raps in the song. “F— that s–, we going to make America Crip again.”

Related: Snoop Dogg Thinks Colin Kaepernick Would Be a Raider for Al Davis

“It’s not a statement or a political act: it’s just good music. Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation so I’d rather Make America Crip Again,” Snoop Dogg said in a press statement. “A lot of people glorify the gang-banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crip’s main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”

“Make America Crip Again” is the first single from a new Snoop Dogg EP of the same name. Featuring Chris Brown and OG Genesis, Make America Crip Again debuts on Oct. 27.

“When you listen to my records, there’s always been a mix of conscious records and party records and this EP continues that trend,” the rapper added. “I’m taking it back to the era of being for ourselves and for everyone else. I’m for the evolution of people coming together and being one as opposed to being separate. Music is the best way to heal.”

Listen to Snoop’s explicit new track now at Radio.com and check out the full tracklist for Make America Crip Again below.

1. “M.A.C.A.”

2. “3’s Company” featuring Chris Brown & OT Genesis

3. “Good Foot”

4. “Dis Finna Be a Breeze” featuring Hahadavis

5. “None of Mine”

6. “My Last Name” featuring October London

7. “Sports Center” featuring Designer Flow

8. “Fly Away” featuring Shon Lawon