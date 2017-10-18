Join us for Wicked Ball 2017

It’s time to treat yourself! On October 28, 2017, don’t miss Scottsdale’s hottest Halloween party – Wicked Ball at Talking Stick Resort! This three-room carnival bash will feature EDM hot shots Adventure Club and The Him, an indoor/outdoor ultra lounge and the biggest costume contest in the Valley where you could win some cold, hard cash.

Show up with the squad and your most creative costume, and leave with your share of $10,000 cash! LIVE 101.5’s The Morning Mess will host and the top 10 finalists will take home some serious moo-lahh!!

1st place: $3,500

2nd place: $2,500

3rd place: $1,500

4th place: $1,000

5th place: $500

6th – 10th place: $200

