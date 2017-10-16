Win tickets to Ed Sheeran in Pasadena!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA!

Check out below for how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: August 18, 2018
  • Venue: Rose Bowl
  • Address: 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103

For more information, click here!

