Clean Bandit is coming back to the Marquee Theatre next year, and your friends here at LIVE want to send you to see the show!

Check out below for how you can win tickets!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE this Monday through Friday!

Tune into the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details