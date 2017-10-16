Sia Details ‘Everyday is Christmas’ Album

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s time to start dreaming of a Sia Christmas.

The bewigged pop star has revealed details of her first-ever Christmas album, Everyday is Christmas, set for release on November 17.

The album will feature 10 all new songs written by the singer with famed producer, Greg Kurstin.

See the complete track list below.



1. Santa’s Coming For Us

2. Candy Cane Lane

3. Snowman

4. Snowflake

5. Ho Ho Ho

6. Puppies Are Forever

7. Sunshine

8. Underneath The Mistletoe

9. Everyday is Christmas

10. Underneath The Christmas Lights