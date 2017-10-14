Marc Anthony Robbed of $2.5 MILLION

Wow… it’s not always glamorous living the lifestyle of the rich and famous.

Marc Anthony has been robbed of about $2.5 million from his accounting firm. According to TMZ, prosecutors are naming Kyle Tessiero as an individual working at the accounting firm in question. Court documents state the money has been gradually coming out of Anthony’s pockets as far back as 2007 in the way of Amex charges and it’s said the culprit was using access to Anthony’s money to pay off these charges.

YIKES! Kyle Tessiero is looking at up to 25 years in prison if found guilty. Hopefully justice is served.