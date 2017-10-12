Harry Styles on Honest Approach to Solo Material

By Scott T. Sterling

Former One Direction singer turned solo star Harry Styles has opened up to CBS Sunday Morning in a revealing new interview set for this weekend.

“I don’t know the answers,” Styles explained to Tony Dokoupil during the Los Angeles interview, where he discusses life as a young superstar already graced with countless awards and accolades. “And, you know, I’m 23 and I very much feel like I’m still learning so much. I’m just kind of figuring it out.”

The singer was candid about his approach towards his debut solo album, Up All Night, and moving away from the glossy pop sound of One Direction.

“I wanted it to be honest. And I wanted to love it every time that I played it,” Styles said, adding he wasn’t afraid of going in a new direction. “It didn’t feel scary to me. I think the idea of making something that I wasn’t 100% behind is much scarier to me.”

Watch the full interview this Sunday, Oct. 15, at 9 am EST on CBS.

Styles is set to appear at CBS Radio’s We Can Survive breast cancer benefit at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 21. Also on the star-studded bill includes Alessia Cara, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith.