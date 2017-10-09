Win tickets to Halsey!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Halsey on Halloween! PLUS all winners qualify to win a meet & greet with Halsey herself! Check out below how to win.

How to Win

Listen To LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Jeana this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: October 31, 2017
Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

