Win Tickets to Wicked Ball!

Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to Talking Stick Resort’s Halloween Party ‘Wicked Ball’ on October 28th!  Halloween is the night to treat yourself with the hottest Halloween party ever—Wicked Ball at Talking Stick Resort.

Check out how below how to win your tickets!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week!

  • Tune in to The Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Information

  • Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort
  • Address: 9800 E. Indian Bend Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For more information on Talking Stick Resort’s ‘Wicked Ball’ Halloween Party, click here!

