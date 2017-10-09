Win Tickets to Jake Miller!

Jake Miller is preforming at the Arizona State Fair this weekend, and the LIVE 101.5 squad wants to hook you up with awesome seats to the show!

How to Win

Listen To LIVE this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Kaden on LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event details

  • Date: October 15, 2017
  • Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007

For more information, click here!

