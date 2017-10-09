Win tickets to a Phoenix Rising game!

Filed Under: Jeana, phoenix rising, soccer

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win 4 tickets to see a Phoenix Rising Football Club vs. Portland Timbers game this weekend!

How to Win

Listen To Live 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to the Jeana this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2017
Venue: Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex
Address: 751 North McClintock Drive; Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live