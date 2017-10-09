Toyota Camry Road Trip With Aneesh

When you get a 2018 Toyota Camry, you have to give it away right!?

What started out as keywords being given away on-air and online, we then picked 20 finalist to have a chance at joining Aneesh for the Camry Roadtrip this weekend. We invited all the semi-finalists to the station on Friday to see if they would be selected as our final three finalists. Each contestant lined up in numerical order and were given a USB drive with audio indicating if they were a finalist or not.

Our three finalists were Nicholas, Sherry and Tracey. They had no idea what was planned for our activities, but had their bags packed and ready to go.

Our first stop was to check-in at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown. We were then invited to the 13th Floor Sundeck for Champagne toast while they enjoyed a beautiful sunset to kick off our #LIVECamry Roadtrip weekend.

After our toast, it was off to McFadden’s in Glendale for #FOMOFriday’s with Joey Boy and DJ DECiPHA. Our three finalists got enjoy some dinner and a night out with many alcoholic beverages.

We started our Saturday by heading out to the Wildlife World Zoo. To their surprise, our finalists received a private sea lion encounter with Crockett! He posed for pictures and each one of them got to personally feed him the fish he loves so much.

Next, our finalists tested their fears by jumping on the Zip Line and Skyride. Wait until you see the video as he screams the whole time on the Zip Line! They topped off their trip to the zoo by Hi-Fiving an otter! No big deal!!!

After a nice day at the zoo, it was time to grab a bite. We decided to grab some lunch at Wendy’s. Nothing like fueling up with a frosty and a delicious bacon burger.

Next, we headed over to Scottsdale for a stop at Dolphinaris. To their surprise, our finalists were set up with a private experience with the Noelani. The special experience that received is truly one of a kind. They got to swim around with her and exchange kisses in the water. Bucket list stuff right there!

Once Aneesh and the finalists completed their time at Dolphinaris, they made their way out to Outbreak at Schnepf Farms to remove any zombies that may be left infecting the park. It was their duty to protect civilization, but getting rid of the zombies at all cost. As part of the complete Zombie Experience, everyone received the VIP package that included multiple ride passes, two alcoholic beverages and a nice catered meal.

At the completion of our time at Outbreak, this was unfortunately the time that we had to eliminate one of our finalist. We stood around the bonfire as Aneesh drew out the unlucky person from the basket of ping pongs. Each finalist had a ping pong with their name on it, but it was time to send someone home. Unfortunately, Sherry was selected and would not be the recipient of a 2018 Toyota Camry. Her Camry Roadtrip was over. We hooked her up with a $100 Lyft credit to ensure she got home ok. It was definitely a down moment for the group as we all shared a bond with Sherry, but we knew it had to be done and it was time to move on to the next phase of our trip.

We left Outbreak to hit Taco Bell for a little late night snack before heading over to Mountain Shadows Resort for the night.

After enjoying a relaxing night at a the 5-Star Mountain Shadows Resort, we enjoyed a delicious breakfast to start our next day of adventures.

Our first stop of the day led us to iFly in Scottsdale. Aneesh and our three finalist got to try indoor skydiving for the first time! Their instructor Nate aka “Clark Kent” showed them how to defy gravity and free fall in a controlled environment. This exhilarating experience was definitely a highlight on the trip as Aneesh had everyone laughing. Once they received their completion certificates, it was on to our next and final activity for the day.

Our last stop on the Camry Roadtrip led us to Main Event in Gilbert. The two finalist and Aneesh got to Eat, Bowl and Play! We started off with some delicious appetizers, while we bowled and watched football. We then ended the day with some intense and electrifying laser tag!

The time was coming up though. After an entire weekend of adventures with Aneesh in the 2018 Toyota Camry, there had to be just one that drives away with their new car! We headed back to the station to determine who that lucky winner would be. Would it be Nicholas or Tracey!?

Once back at the station, Aneesh picked a ping pong out of the basket just like we did on Saturday night. The person he picked out would unfortunately have to walk away with just memories of an incredible weekend, while the other was the new owner of the 2018 Toyota Camry they got enjoy all weekend!

The winner of the 2018 Toyota Camry for LIVE 101.5 is none other than Tracey! Congratulations on winning your brand new Toyota Camry thanks to our friends at Earnhardt Toyota!

Thank you again to Nicholas, Sherry and Tracey on joining us this incredible weekend. We hope you enjoyed!!

If you want a chance at winning a 2018 Toyota Camry, make sure to listen to our sister stations KMLE 107.9 and 94.5 KOOL-FM.