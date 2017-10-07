Run for Ryan’s House! 10-7-17

The CBS radio family and Ryan’s House hosted a super special Run today at the Mesa Riverview Park!! We had such a great time with everyone supporting each other and sharing all of their positive vibes. We had tons of free snacks for every one to enjoy as well as some awesome music provided by DJ Frietz! Of course we had tons of prizes including Olivia Newton John tickets! We also had the opportunity to do some great exercise and group yoga! Today was such an amazing day where we could share a great time with the community and gather around some amazing people! Thank you from our hearts for every one who stopped by to hang out with us!! You can check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..

