Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ Video

By Robyn Collins

Nicole Richie spoofs Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, as news anchor Portia Scott-Griffith in a new clip from Great News.

The sneak peek features Nicole Richie and Tina Fey.

Fey, who plays Diana St. Tropez, is at her desk when she sees a headline “SHOTS FIRED! Portia Scott Griffith DECLARES SQUAD FEUD WITH MMN BOARDROOM BI**H.”

Richie enters in a black leather suit that looks like the one T-Swift wore in her video.

“Portia” and her squad strut around, as she sings, “You better wash dish, bish, I’ve had enough of your ish, bish / I’m a famous and rich bish / So you better watch dish, bish.”

And washes a dish.