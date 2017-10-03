Blood Donations for Victims of Vegas Tragedy

After speaking with a couple reps from United Blood Services and confirming I’m allowed to pass this information along, if you’re interested in donating your blood check out the information below taken from UnitedBloodServices.org.

I would like to thank Brad and Denise for reaching back out and giving me the green light to share this with you!

Appointments are recommended.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please call 1 (877) UBS-HERO (827-4376).

Donor Center Hours
Tue – Wed: 10 am – 7 pm (The hours from 1 pm – 2:30 pm are reserved for platelet donors only.)
Thurs: 10 am – 5 pm (The hours from 1 pm – 2:30 pm are reserved for platelet donors only.)
Fri – Sat: 7 am – 2 pm (The hours from 10 am – 11:30 am are reserved for platelet donors only.)

Chandler
United Blood Services
1989 W. Elliot Rd., Ste. 32
Chandler, AZ  85224
1 (877) UBS-HERO
1 (877) 827-4376		 Glendale
United Blood Services
18583 North 59th Ave., Ste. 113
Glendale, AZ  85308
1 (877) UBS-HERO
1 (877) 827-4376
Goodyear
United Blood Services
14270 W. Indian School Rd., Ste. C8
Goodyear, AZ  85395
1 (877) UBS-HERO
1 (877) 827-4376
(*closed on Fridays)		 Mesa
United Blood Services
1337 S. Gilbert Road, Ste. 101-104
Mesa, AZ  85204
1 (877) UBS-HERO
1 (877) 827-4376
Phoenix
United Blood Services
5757 N. Black Canyon Hwy.
Phoenix, AZ  85015
1 (877) UBS-HERO
1 (877) 827-4376		 Scottsdale
United Blood Services
15170 N. Hayden Rd. #6
Scottsdale, AZ  85260
1 (877) UBS-HERO
1 (877) 827-4376
