Blood Donations for Victims of Vegas Tragedy

After speaking with a couple reps from United Blood Services and confirming I’m allowed to pass this information along, if you’re interested in donating your blood check out the information below taken from UnitedBloodServices.org.

I would like to thank Brad and Denise for reaching back out and giving me the green light to share this with you!

Appointments are recommended.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please call 1 (877) UBS-HERO (827-4376).

Donor Center Hours

Tue – Wed: 10 am – 7 pm (The hours from 1 pm – 2:30 pm are reserved for platelet donors only.)

Thurs: 10 am – 5 pm (The hours from 1 pm – 2:30 pm are reserved for platelet donors only.)

Fri – Sat: 7 am – 2 pm (The hours from 10 am – 11:30 am are reserved for platelet donors only.)