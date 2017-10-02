Win Tickets to Lana Del Rey!

Born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, Lana Del Rey took over the music scene at just 20 years old, and has captured hearts of fans young and old with her seductive voice and classically chic appearance.

The Live 101.5 squad wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to her LA to the Moon tour in February!

How to Win

Listen To LIVE this Monday through Friday!

Listen to the Castles Show on LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event details

Date: February 13, 2018

February 13, 2018 Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Talking Stick Resort Arena Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!