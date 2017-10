It is with great sadness that the deadliest mass shooting in US history happened in Las Vegas last night during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

If you have a loved one that you haven’t been able to reach that was in attendance, this is the hotline number: 1-866-535-5654.

Celebrities are reacting to the tragedy.

Jason Aldean, the performer at the time of the shooting spoke out on Instagram.

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

My thoughts goes out to all the victims and people affected in Las Vegas. I can't believe it. I just can't believe… — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017