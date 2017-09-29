Taylor Swift Shares ‘Songs Taylor Loves’ Playlist

By Scott T. Sterling

What do songs by Lana Del Rey, Khaled, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd and the National all have in common? They’re all songs that Taylor Swift loves.

Swift kicked off the last Friday of September 2017 by releasing a new 70-song Spotify playlist, “Songs Taylor Loves,” packed with an eclectic mix of music ranging from dreamy pop to heartfelt country to introspective hip-hop.

Reaction to the playlist was swift (no pun intended), with Maren Morris sharing a tweet of disbelief that she and boyfriend Ryan Hurd both made the cut.

See Taylor Swift’s new playlist below.