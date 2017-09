These human beings are AWESOME people. Their energy is incredibly fun, and you can tell this is group of people that not just make great music, but truly care about each other.

You know them from their very successful first single, Guys My Age. They stopped by the Live 101.5 Primavera Online High School lounge to chat with Jeana about their latest single… Hoodie.

But once Jeana learned about a shared love for Spongebob Squarepants… the interview got a little competitive. 😉 Check it out below.