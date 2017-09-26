Walk The Moon Set ‘What If Nothing’ Album Release Date, Announce Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Walk the Moon is gearing up for an extensive run of tour dates.

Related: Watch Walk The Moon’s Video for New Single ‘One Foot’



The band has announced their upcoming Press Restart Tour in support of new album, What If Nothing, which is set for release on Nov. 10.

The band is working with Tunespeak for presale tickets by registering on Facebook. With Tunespeak, fans can earn points by doing a number of free actions such as pre-saving What If Nothing, streaming the new single “One Foot,” and sharing with their friends. Fans will receive their presale codes on October 2. The public on-sale for the “Press Restart Tour” is October 6 and tickets can be purchased here.

See the full list of tour dates below.

11/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/06 – Tulsa, OK @ The Brady Theater

01/12 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

01/13 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

01/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

01/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

01/17 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

01/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

01/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

01/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

01/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

01/26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

01/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian at Old National Centre

01/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

01/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

02/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater

02/02 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/03 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

02/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

02/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/23 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum

02/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

Never miss a tour date from Walk The Moon with Eventful.