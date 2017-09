Aneesh and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage were out at Talking Stick Resort Arena playing some awesome music and hanging out with listeners! We had an awesome prize wheel that gave you the chance at a fist bump, high five, a compliment, and the best of all FREE IMAGINE DRAGON TICKETS! We were hooking up listeners all night! If you missed the event, don’t worry, you can check out the pics HERE!