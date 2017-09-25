Drake Serves as Pallbearer at Funeral of Late Friend Anthony ‘Fif’ Soares

By Hayden Wright

On September 14, Drake’s close friend (and a member of his OVO crew) Anthony “Fif” Soares was shot and killed by two attackers in a Toronto apartment complex. Drake shared an Instagram tribute at the time, expressing his shock and disbelief at the sudden loss.

“RIP to one of our family members…our brother…” he wrote. “I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive…Forever Fif.”

On Saturday, Drake was spotted at his late associate’s funeral. Apparently, the rapper did not speak and kept a low profile during the service, TMZ reports. Photographers captured images of Drake entering and exiting the funeral where he served as a pallbearer.

An active investigation for Fif’s killer is underway, but authorities reportedly had no suspects as of this weekend. Police released surveillance footage of the shooting and asked the public to supply any information they may have about the assailants.

See Drake at Fif’s funeral below:

Read Drake’s emotional post here: