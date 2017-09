Today Aneesh along with the live 101.5 entourage were out at Horne Mazda celebrating their one year anniversary! Horne Mazda had plenty of new car deals along with free burgers for those that came through. Live 101.5 was giving away Wildlife World Zoo tickets, Impratical Jokers comedy show tickets, Harkins movie theater tickets and a chance to win 10,000 dollars in cash to one lucky finalist. Check out the pictures from our party here.