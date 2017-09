Today ┬áLive 1015 was out at Carl Hayden High school for another Give Back Game with Gary Smith and The Live Squad. The students were nothing but outstanding at the game, as dunks came down they stood up cheering on their school and the Live 1015 squad. Don’t you worry that wasn’t our last game this season we have plenty more to come through out the school year. Watch out we may be coming to your school next! Check out all the photos from the game Here!