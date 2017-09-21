Nick Jonas Talks ‘Jumanji’ Reboot

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic 1995 movie, Jumanji, is getting a 2017 reboot with Nick Jonas among its star-studded cast alongside the Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and more.

The 25-year-old pop star sat down with McCabe from 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles to talk about being part of the grand big-screen adventure.

“I’ve seen the movie at this point,” Jonas revealed. “They showed me a cut, and it looks awesome. It’s super funny.”

The singer went on to explain that this new reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will work for fans of the original as well as new viewers not familiar with the 1995 version.

“If you like the first one, you’ll love it because it’s not a sequel or anything like that. It’s a new story.”

Watch the new trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle below.