Ty Dolla $ign Announces ‘Beach House 3’ Release Date with 2 New Songs

By Scott T. Sterling

Ty Dolla $ign has finally given fans a firm release date for his long-awaited album, Beach House 3. The new full-length is set to debut on October 27.

Along with the release date announcement, the all-around musical renaissance man shared two new tracks from the set, “Dawsin’s Breek,” featuring Jeremih and “Message in a Bottle.” Listen to them below.

The new tunes follow the two previously shared songs from the set, “Love U Better,” featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream and “So Am I,” featuring Damian Marley and Skrillex.

