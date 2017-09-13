Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers from Chronic Pain Condition Fibromyalgia

By Scott T. Sterling

With her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, set to premiere later this month, Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain caused by the disorder fibromyalgia.

While Gaga’s ongoing battle with fibromyalgia is covered in the film, the singer shared the diagnosis with fans on social media.

“In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it,” Gaga wrote on Twitter.

Fibromyalgia is described by the National Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Association as “a common and complex chronic pain disorder that causes widespread pain and tenderness to touch that may occur body wide or migrate over the body.” The sites adds that approximately 10 million Americans deal with the disorder with a ratio of about 8 to 2, women over men.

Fans were quick to support and thank Gaga for sharing her diagnosis on Twitter and many shared their own battles and personal experiences with the condition.

Gaga: Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix on Sept. 22.

Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths. —

xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017