Dua Lipa Announces U.S. Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Budding pop star Dua Lipa has unveiled a slew of U.S. tour dates, including a handful opening for Bruno Mars.

Lipa will also hit a pair of music festivals: Midtown Music in Atlanta, GA, and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.

The dates come as Lipa’s single, “New Rules,” enters the Top 40 radio chart, currently sitting at No. 32. It’s already rocketed to No. 1 on the UK charts.

Check out Dua’s full tour itinerary below.

09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

09/17 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum*

09/19 – Louisville, KY@ KFC Yum! Center*

09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*

09/22 – New York, NY@ Madison Square Garden*

09/23 – New York, NY@ Madison Square Garden*

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV@ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

09/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*

09/29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center*

09/30 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center*

11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

02/02 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

02/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/08 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

02/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

02/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

*Dua Lipa supporting Bruno Mars

