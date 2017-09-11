The Chainsmokers Collaborate with K-Pop Group BTS for ‘Best of Me’

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Chainsmokers have joined forces with K-pop sensation BTS for a new song called “Best of Me.”

“Best of Me” will appear on the upcoming BTS release Love Yourself: Her Album, reports The Korea Herald. The song marks the first collaboration between the Korean group and American artists. And it very well may not be the last. After BTS won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May, the boy band met with The Chainsmokers and other U.S. acts, including Halsey and Camila Cabello.

On May 21, the American duo tweeted, “Love these dudes! See you guys this summer.”

BTS will drop their new album on September 18. It will be the follow-up to Wings and the extended release You Never Walk Alone and it promises to be huge. More than 1 million pre-orders have already been placed for Love Yourself: Her Album.