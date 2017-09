The Live 101.5 Crew along with Aneesh from “The Morning Mess” took over Dysart High School for their annual Give Back Game. A very tight game through-out the entire time, Dysart HS teachers showed passion and skills, but unfortunately it was not enough to defeat or undefeated Live 101.5 Basketball stars. Defiantly a great game and a day to remember, congratulations to the winners. For photos Click HERE

