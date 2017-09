Taylor Swift Invades Kylie Jenner's Billboard Space – https://t.co/nCcwxDiWRl pic.twitter.com/qjyeIJP0pC — Mr Stewart (@bigvizar) September 6, 2017

It looks like there’s a battle of the billboards between Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift

Just 50 feet away from Kylie Jenner’s billboard promoting her new show Life of Kylie, a young snake by the name of Taylor Swift slithered her way to an even BIGGER billboard promoting her new song Look What You Made Me Do.

But here’s the gag, Taylor gave Kylie her intersection back as soon as the song went number one officially.

Was all of this shade considering Kylie’s brother-in-law is Kanye West?