Laverne Cox Stars in Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign

By Scott T. Sterling

It was just a couple of weeks ago when actress Laverne Cox teased fans with news of an impending project with her hero, Beyoncé.

Today (Sept. 6), Cox made the big reveal: she’s among the stars of Bey’s fall 2017 campaign for her athleisure clothing line, Ivy Park.

“To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Cox revealed to PeopleStyle. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”

The campaign’s message is focused on celebrating “everyone’s uniqueness,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”

“Beyoncé is someone who has pushed herself beyond what even she thought she could do,” Cox added. “It’s a sense of becoming a superwoman, and really pushing yourself beyond all measure.”

Laverene, who is transgendered, gained fame for her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black.

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:36am PDT