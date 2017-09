The Live 101.5 Crew along with Primavera Online High School Kick off the new school year with Club Rush. DJ Valentine mixed live for students in attendance!

Primavera and Live 101.5 surprised the students with tickets to Sunsplash & Jon Bellion. Tables were filled with Primavera swag and Live 101.5 give aways.

For Photos Click HERE

