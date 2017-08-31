T.I. Rails Against Houston Pastor for Not Helping Hurricane Victims

By Robyn Collins

Houston’s famous Lakewood Church and its Pastor, Joel Osteen were criticized for not offering refuge to victims of Hurricane Harvey. T.I. took to social media calling Osteen a “heretic” and a “false teacher.”

“Ministers, preachers, pastors and reverends are all supposed to be servants sent here to do the lord’s work, not just sitting back in comfort watching as Satan has his way,” T.I. wrote. “We cannot afford to continue to just go and give our money away to people who pose as ‘preachers’ or their big lavish mega churches without holding them accountable when we need.”

Osteen defended the church, explaining to CNN, “The doors were never closed. We did receive people. We were not designated as a shelter. Once you are designated by FEMA you get the assistance that you need to sustain people over time.”

The facility is currently housing several hundred people.