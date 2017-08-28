Adam Levine Blasts ‘Utterly Horrible’ VMAs

By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was not a fan of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, blasting the ceremony as “utterly horrible.”

“It’s always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year,” he tweeted.

“Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song,” he added, referencing Lorde’s uninhibited dance to single “Homemade Dynamite” without singing or even lip-syncing.

In her defense, Lorde tweeted earlier in the day that she was suffering from the flu, but that she would still hit the VMAs stage.

Levine’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, even got in a jab, also lambasting the show for cutting Michaels off: “Wow @vmas thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial half way through # juliamichaels performance.”

Levine’s VMAs outburst was not entirely unexpected, as the singer has a history of taking shots at the annual awards show.

In 2011, Levine tweeted that the show was the ” one day a year when MTV pretends to still care about music. I’m drawing a line in the sand.” In 2013, he again used to Twitter to blast the show, writing, “The VMA’s seriously used to be so awesome.”

