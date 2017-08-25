President Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio

In honor of his controversial visit just days ago here in the valley, President Donald Trump pardoned the former sheriff who lost his re-election in 2016 and found guilty of criminal contempt earlier this year.
Though this may come as a shock to some, the president has alluded he would take this action and even mentioned it directly during his speech at the Phoenix Convention Center last Tuesday. The former sheriff was facing up to six months in prison.
According to Buzzfeed, the White House released this statement:
Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a Presidential pardon to Joe Arpaio, former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona. Arpaio’s life and career, which began at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the military after the outbreak of the Korean War, exemplify selfless public service. After serving in the Army, Arpaio became a police officer in Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas, NV and later served as a Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), formerly the Bureau of Narcotics. After 25 years of admirable service, Arpaio went on to lead the DEA’s branch in Arizona.
In 1992, the problems facing his community pulled Arpaio out of retirement to return to law enforcement. He ran and won a campaign to become Sheriff of Maricopa County. Throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration. Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon.