President Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio

In honor of his controversial visit just days ago here in the valley, President Donald Trump pardoned the former sheriff who lost his re-election in 2016 and found guilty of criminal contempt earlier this year.

Though this may come as a shock to some, the president has alluded he would take this action and even mentioned it directly during his speech at the Phoenix Convention Center last Tuesday. The former sheriff was facing up to six months in prison.

According to Buzzfeed, the White House released this statement: