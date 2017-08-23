Taylor Swift Strikes Back with Third Cryptic Snake Teaser

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift’s year of the snake is upon us.

The resurgent pop star has posted a third cryptic social media post to tantalize fans hungry for new music.

Unlike those first two videos, however, this post comes with a big reveal. The snake image she’s been teasing this time not only shows its face and fangs, but it lashes out and strikes.

This third social media posting is the latest salvo in Swift’s ongoing promotion for her wildly anticipated new music, which inside sources and obsessed soothsayers predict will be revealed this Friday (August 25).

While no album title has yet to leak, rumor has it that Swift’s first single from the upcoming project will be entitled “Timeless.”

Swift is also rumored to make an appearance at this Sunday’s MTV VMAs, which would surely upstage pretty much anything else planned for the ceremony.

Check out Taylor’s latest snake post below.