Sparkling Ice Van Stop 8-23-17

The Live 101.5 crew along w/ Sparkling Ice! took over Safeway on 67th Ave In Glendale, with refreshing Sparkling Ice products and awesome tickets to Sunsplash Golfland. The crowd initially showed interests in winning and trying out Sparkling Ice for the first time. The smiles after trying the refreshing product was unbeatable. In such a hot day like today “All You need is Sparkling Ice” Safeway costumers are always the best, very interactive and love to take pictures with our staff and the live 101.5 tent. Over all the event was unforgettable and a day to repeat. For Photos Click HERE