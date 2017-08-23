Meghan Trainor Denounces Anti-Marriage Equality Ad Using Her Picture

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop star and Grammy winner Meghan Trainor is denouncing an Australian campaign opposing marriage equality that is using her image without approval.

“I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!” Trainor posted on Twitter. “Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay.”

“I’ve said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want,” Trainor added in a follow-up tweet. “I support equality, period.” See the tweets below.

Trainor did not post any images of the offending campaign, but it’s surely only a matter of time before the people behind it will be forced to take them down.

I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay —

Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 23, 2017