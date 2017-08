The LIVE Krew set up shop at Bashas where we registered our listeners for a chance to have The Morning Mess take over your Labor Day Party! Reps from 7UP were also present giving away free samples of 7UP to people that stopped by the tent. If you didn’t have a chance to make it out, no worries, details are available on the website¬†on how to register.¬†Click here to view the pictures from the event!