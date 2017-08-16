Artists React to Trump’s Blaming ‘Both Sides’ for Charlottesville Violence

By Annie Reuter

President Donald Trump incited outrage on Tuesday (Aug. 15) during a press conference, in which he discussed the deadly rally held by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. In his speech, he condemned the violence “on many sides” and likened the “alt-left” to the KKK and neo-Nazis.

“I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it,” Trump said during the press conference. “What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? I think they do.”

Many artists were appalled by these comments, in which Trump seemed to be comparing neo-Nazis to those gathered to protest against individuals with hateful, violent views. The musicians shared their anger and distaste for Trump on social media, urging Americans to stand up for what is right.

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying "both sides are to blame" in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? —

xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

My heart continues to break the more I watch the news. The hate was one sided and it hurts for people to say otherwise. So much for facts. —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

It also saddens me to watch as people refuse to say anything on this matter. Regardless of what political party you are for, you can't deny —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

that what is going on is WRONG. And if you are an American not using your voice to stand up for what is right, you are wrong too. —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

The president is ruled by fear of alienating his base. He's "sticking to the music" to try and keep racists on his side. It's horrifying. —

Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 16, 2017

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well... I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry —

Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

impeach —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) August 15, 2017

This is the perfect time to remind everyone that speaking out against hate and bigotry should be the LEAST CONTROVE… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 16, 2017

People. It's Time. He Gotta Go youtu.be/wqbEsS5kFb8 —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) August 15, 2017

I can NOT believe what I'm watching on television right now. How is this man our president? Honestly? —

Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 15, 2017