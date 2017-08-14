Wiz Khalifa Drops Cameo Filled ‘Something New’ Video

August 14, 2017 1:59 PM
By Abby Hassler

Wiz Khalifa dropped the music video for his latest track “Something New” today (August 14). The track features Ty Dolla $ign, but the video features a few more friends.

The star-studded music video features cameos from Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, O.T. Genasis, Juicy J, Lil Dicky, G-Eazy, Chuck Liddell and Todd Gurley.

This track is the first single from Khalifa’s upcoming studio album, which is due out sometime this fall.

