Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Post Malone!

How to Win

Listen To LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

Listen to the The Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2017

Venue: Marquee Theatre

Address: 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information about Post Malone’s music, click here!