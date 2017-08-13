Mix It Up with the Morning Mess Labor Day Party Crashers and 7- UP! 8-1

The Live 101.5 Entourage headed out to the Bashes located on 4855 E. Warner Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85044 to give away some FREE delicious 7UP soda! Tons of listeners couldn’t resist the new 7UP flavors and had to stop by the LIVE 101.5 Tent to try them! We had such a blast with everyone and gave away so many prizes including some 7UP gear! Right now you can scan the Snapchat code provided at our special 7UP LIVE events and your Labor Day party can be crashed by the Morning Mess! Yes you could win! The Morning Mess Crew will pick 4 house parties to visit and crank it up with 7UP party favors plus get video with the Mess at your party posted on our website and Facebook Page! So make sure to stop by next time to our LIVE 101.5 Tent next time to get more details and check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..

Like this: Like Loading...