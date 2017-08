The 101.5 Entourage had a blast at Bashas’ in Tempe this morning! Along with a 7UP representative, we interacted with listeners who had the chance to enter the Mess Labor Day Party Crashers contest through a snapchat code! We are excited to see what the Mess gets up to after picking four house parties to visit and crank it up with 7Up party flavors and a live video featuring the Mess!

