Carpool Karaoke with Linkin Park?

As we continue to mourn the loss of Chester Bennington, fans have recalled that Linkin Park had filmed an episode of the James Corden hit Carpool Karaoke on July 14. Bennington passed away just 6 days later.

Carpool Karaoke made it’s debut on Apple Music on August 8th with the expectation of releasing the Linkin Park episode. But now, James Corden has deferred to the family of Bennington for them to decide if we ever get to see that episode. Beyond respectful of Corden, and it appears that Bennington’s wife has acknowledged this though hasn’t confirmed if she wants the episode out of not.

We’ll keep you posted as updates come in.