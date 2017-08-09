Lauren Jauregui is Proud of, Motivated by, Her Sexuality

By Abby Hassler

Lauren Jauregui came out as bisexual last year in an open letter to Trump voters. The singer discussed her sexuality in Fifth Harmony’s September/October cover story for Seventeen magazine.

Related: Halsey Drops ‘Strangers’ with Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui

“You can’t use the fact that I’m bisexual against me if that’s something I’m proud of,” Jauregui said. “I feel motivated more than scared to share who I am because it makes me feel awesome when someone comes up to me and says that because of me she was able to find the strength to accept herself.”

Fifth Harmony’s self-titled album drops August 25.