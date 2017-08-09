Kendrick Lamar on Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & Donald Trump

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar is still riding the success of his recent hit album, DAMN., as he tours the country, performing his new music for stadiums full of eager fans. The rapper recently sat down with Rolling Stone to speak about this success. He also touched on the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry feud and the current president.

Related: Beyoncé Takes Blue Ivy to Kendrick Lamar Show

Lamar collaborated with pop icon Swift back in 2015 for her “Bad Blood” remix, which many fans and critics believe was a direct shot at Katy Perry. When asked about if he knew he was taking sides against Perry, Lamar joked that he had no idea at all about the fight.

“No, I wasn’t aware of that, bro,” Lamar laughed. “That’s a great question. No! On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure. That’s far beyond my concern. I have to stay away from that, for sure. That’s some real beef.”

While Lamar is a political activist, he spoke to about the relative lack of comment on President Donald Trump in his music, remarking that it is like “beating a dead horse” and that he gets to the point where he is just “tired of talking about it.”

“We already know what it is. Are we gonna keep talking about it or are we gonna take action?” Lamar asked. “It weighs you down and it drains your energy when you’re speaking about something or someone that’s completely ridiculous. So, on and off the album, I took it upon myself to take action in my own community. On the record, I made an action to not speak about what’s going on in the world or the places they put us in. Speak on self; reflection of self first. That’s where the initial change will start from.”